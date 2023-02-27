NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson scripts history, becomes New Zealand's highest run-getter
NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson not only brought his side back into the contest with a memorable ton, he also achieved a historic feat by virtue of his 132.
New Zealand-England's second and final Test is living up to expectations. After following on, hosts New Zealand rode on Tom Latham's 83, former skipper Kane Williamson's 132 and Tom Blundell's 90 to be dismissed for 483; setting up a decent 258-run target for Ben Stokes & Co. at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Riding on Williamson's masterclass, Tim Southee-led Kiwis are in the contest at stumps on Day 4 (Monday).
Williamson, on the other hand, scripted history during his memorable knock by becoming NZ's highest run-getter in the red-ball format, surpassing Ross Taylor.
Most runs in Tests for New Zealand
7787 - Kane Williamson*
7683 - Ross Taylor
7172 - Stephen Fleming
6453 - Brendon McCullum
5444 - Martin Crowe
5334 - Jon Wright
5038 - Tom Latham
New Zealand’s best ever 🌿#SparkSport #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/pzLVWsCgmG— Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) February 26, 2023
After Williamson got to the historic feat, Taylor was quick to congratulate him and wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of (to) which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more ."
Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more 🍷— Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) February 26, 2023
Williamson was just 29 away from surpassing Taylor's tally and as soon as he scored his 29th run, the entire crowd at the Basin Reserve gave him a standing ovation. The 32-year-old former captain didn't stop there and went on to slam a memorable ton to bring his side back into the match. Courtesy of his knock, NZ are breathing again and need nine more wickets, in defence of 258, on Day 5 of the final Test on Tuesday (February 28). Meanwhile, England require 210 more (currently being 48/1) for a series whitewash.