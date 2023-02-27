NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson scripts history, becomes New Zealand's highest run-getter

New Zealand-England's second and final Test is living up to expectations. After following on, hosts New Zealand rode on Tom Latham's 83, former skipper Kane Williamson's 132 and Tom Blundell's 90 to be dismissed for 483; setting up a decent 258-run target for Ben Stokes & Co. at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Riding on Williamson's masterclass, Tim Southee-led Kiwis are in the contest at stumps on Day 4 (Monday).

Williamson, on the other hand, scripted history during his memorable knock by becoming NZ's highest run-getter in the red-ball format, surpassing Ross Taylor.

Most runs in Tests for New Zealand

7787 - Kane Williamson*

7683 - Ross Taylor

7172 - Stephen Fleming

6453 - Brendon McCullum

5444 - Martin Crowe

5334 - Jon Wright

5038 - Tom Latham

After Williamson got to the historic feat, Taylor was quick to congratulate him and wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of (to) which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more ."

