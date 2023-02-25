NZ vs ENG: Joe Root cannot stop praising fellow Yorkshire batter, says he's batting on a different planet

Harry Brook is making the right noise in world cricket at the moment. Having achieved so much in such a short span of time makes you believe that he’s cut for great things in life. Joe Root, his fellow Yorkshire and England batter, couldn’t stop praising the 24-year-old following his masterful knock in the first innings of the second Test in Wellington, where Harry scored a stunning 186. Root, who also returned to form hitting an unbeaten 153, said he had the best seat in the house while watching Brook bat on day one.

Rescuing England after they were reduced to three for 21 at one stage, Harry and Joe added 294 before stumps were called on day 1. The next day started with Root hitting a few boundaries before Matt Henry dismissed Brook on a well-made 186 off 176 balls – his fourth hundred in his past six Tests.

Besides, Brook is also chasing a unique record of scoring most runs after first six Tests set by two of the former greats – Sunil Gavaskar (912) and Sir Donald George Bradman (862). For him to surpass them, Brook will have to score 104 or more runs (as he’s currently on 807) in the second innings.

Meanwhile, talking highly off Harry, Root said it looks like he’s batting on a different planet, and that a batter like him in that form makes life easier for anyone standing at the other end.

"He's (Brook) almost playing on a different planet. I felt like I had the best seat in the house yesterday. When you’re batting at the other end to Brook at the minute, he’s making your life a lot easier. It was quite nice to bounce off him and we restore that calmness in the dressing room. A partnership like that is always going to set things up nicely,” former England captain Joe Root said.