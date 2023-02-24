NZ vs ENG: Harry Brook hits 184* on day 1, chases a unique record set by Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Don Bradman

England’s most in-form batter at the moment Harry Brook has found himself chasing records set by two of the greatest batters ever – Sunil Gavaskar and Sir Donald George Bradman. Following his fourth century in his fifth Test innings, young Brook is line to become the player with most runs after first six Test matches.

While Indian legend Gavaskar leads the chart with 912 runs, Bradman is second on the list with 862 runs – whereas, the right-handed Harry, who after stumps on day one has 807 runs to his name, could well break their records over the course of the ongoing Test. Besides, he also became the first batter ever to score these many runs in just first nine Test innings.

The most runs EVER by a Test batter after 9 innings! 😍



Batting first, New Zealand had England on the mat inside the first hour with early jitters as at one stage England’s scorecard read three for 21. Then entered two blokes who made the Kiwis toil for the wickets. Racing against time to add yet another hundred to his name in Tests, former captain Joe Root found his mojo back, while Brook began from where he had left. Piling up runs at will, Harry Brook and Joe Root kept the run-rate intact and went after literally evert bowler. Brimming with confidence after first Test’s success, both didn’t give much chances to the hosts to make a comeback on day one.

In a magnificent 294-run stand for the fourth wicket so far, Brook scored 184* off 169 balls, hitting 24 fours and five sixes while Root ended his century drought, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 182 with seven boundaries.

"We've got them (New Zealand) on the back foot now; hopefully we can carry that on in the next few days," the 24-year-old Harry Brook said after stumps on day one.