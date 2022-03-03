Lot of credit for India's success goes to Virat Kohli, says Rohit Sharma ahead of ex-captain's 100th Test

Rohit Sharma is set to begin his Test captaincy era as India face Sri Lanka in the series opener in Mohali on March 04 (Friday). Rohit was appointed as India's full-time captain after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper post the India-South Africa series, in the African nation, held early this year.

While Rohit's credentials as a white-ball skipper is already known to the world, given his splendid record as IPL captain and magnificent start as full-time limited-overs captain, it will be the first time that Hitman will lead India in whites during the SL home series. The 34-year-old has a stiff job in hand to take Indian cricket forward in whites after his predecessor Kohli's flawless run as the leader in the red-ball format.

Kohli took over as India's captain after MS Dhoni's Test retirement and led the national side for seven years. Under him, India won their first-ever Test series on Australian soil, have an unassailable 2-1 lead over England in the incomplete five Tests in the United Kingdom (held last year), dominated at home and also ended as the top-ranked side in ICC Test Rankings for five successive years. Thus, Rohit has big shoes to fill and has his task cut out.

Ahead of the SL series, Rohit opined on his new role as the Test captain and said at a virtual presser, "Honestly, I just want to win matches. I want to do the right things with the squad we have. We are in a good position and over the last five years have done well. A lot of credit for that goes to Virat Kohli."

Rohit further lauded Kohli -- who is set to play his 100th Test in the series opener -- and said, "It has been a long journey for him and it has been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, he has changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward. It has been one hell of a ride for him and it will continue to be in the coming years."