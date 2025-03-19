Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Los Angeles Lakers (40-25) will face off against the Denver Nuggets (43-25) on Wednesday (Mar 19) at Crypto.com Arena in a crucial Western Conference showdown. With both teams battling for higher playoff positioning, the stakes are high. The Lakers are dealing with key injuries, as LeBron James remains sidelined with a groin strain, expected to return around March 24, while Luka Doncic is also out due to a sprained right ankle and a left calf issue.

Advertisment

Their absence has contributed to a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Nuggets, led by MVP Nikola Jokić, are in strong form and currently hold the second seed. This matchup offers the Lakers a chance to rebound and the Nuggets an opportunity to strengthen their standing.

Where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA contest on TV?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA contest will not be telecast on TV and can be viewed on NBA app.

Advertisment

Where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA contest Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA contest will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA contest?

Advertisment

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA contest will be played at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA contest?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA contest will start at 7:30 AM IST on Thursday (Mar 20).

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG on April 6 likely to be rescheduled due to security concerns



Squads

Los Angeles Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Koloko, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton, Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, Alex Len

Denver Nuggets: Trey Alexander, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes, Nikola Jokic, Spencer Jones, DeAndre Jordan, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Jalen Pickett, Michael Porter Jr., Dario Saric, Julian Strawther, Hunter Tyson, Peyton Watson, Russell Westbrook