Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Diogo Jota's sons to join mascots at Anfield

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 19:01 IST | Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 19:03 IST
Liverpool and Wolves forward Diogo Jota Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Jota was died in a car accident in Spain in July this year. His brother, Andre Silva, who was 25, also died in the same crash.

Former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota's sons are set to walk out with the mascots before Saturday’s (Dec 27) Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Dinis and Duarte, two of Jota’s three children, will be on the pitch before the kick-off and this Premier League match will be the first time both the sides have played each other since Jota’s death. In his match programme notes, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he hopes the love shown for Jota will bring comfort to his family.

"Reflecting on everything that has happened over the last 12 months ignites a rollercoaster of emotions but it is normal at this time of year to look back to everything that has happened," said Slot.

“Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him. It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort – if that is even possible – but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace,” he added.

Diego Jota's death - A crushing blow to fans

Jota was died in a car accident in Spain in July this year. His brother, Andre Silva, who was 25, also died in the same crash. The Portugal winger had joined Liverpool in 2020 after spending three seasons with the Wolves.

Jota's stats for Liverpool and Wolves

For Liverpool, Jota played 182 matches and scored 65 goals, including best performances in winning FA Cup and League Cup in 2022 and the Premier League title last season. Liverpool also permanently retired his jersey No 20 following the tragic death. Whereas, for Wolves, Jota played 131 matches and scored 44 goals.

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs.

