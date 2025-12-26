/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rajesh Mohanty scripts history, becomes 1st Odisha bowler to achieve THIS record

Odisha fast bowler Rajesh Mohanty created history on Friday (Dec 26) after becoming the first player from his state to take a hat-trick in List A cricket. He reached this milestone during Odisha’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match against Services at Alur Cricket Stadium III in Bengaluru. After Odisha chose to bowl first, the 25-year-old made an impact in the seventh over, he clean bowled Sagar Dahiya to take his first wicket. On the very next delivery, he trapped Ayush Shukla for LBW. Mohanty then completed his hat-trick by dismissing Ravi Chauhan for a golden duck.

Mohanty ended his spell with figures of three for 25 from nine overs. His efforts helped Odisha to bowl out Services for just 83 runs, their second-lowest total ever in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was well supported by Sambit S Baral, who took 4 for 21, while Badal Biswal also took two wickets for 20 runs.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, chasing a modest target of 84 runs, Odisha got off to a poor start as openers Swastik Samal (0) and Om T Munde (1) were dismissed cheaply. However, Sandeep Pattnaik, who remained unbeaten on 32 off 69 balls, steadied the innings and guided his team to a four-wicket victory. Apart from Pattnaik, only Govinda Poddar (11) and Rajesh Mohanty (12) managed to reach double figures.

For Services, Poonam Poonia was the standout bowler, claiming four important wickets for 27 runs, but his efforts ultimately went in vain. Nitin Yadav also chipped in with two wickets for 20 runs in his eight overs.

Stats

In List A cricket, Mohanty has featured in 38 matches and picked up 41 wickets, while he has also taken 124 wickets from 34 First-Class matches. In T20 cricket, he has picked up 27 wickets from 28 innings.

Mohanty went unsold in IPL 2026 auction