/Boxing Day 2025: From Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson, meet the top 5 world’s greatest boxers

A Boxing Day 2025 special celebrating five all-time great boxers who redefined power, skill, and dominance across eras, leaving an unmatched legacy in the sport’s rich and unforgettable history.
Muhammad Ali redefined heavyweight boxing with speed, skill, and durability. A three-time world champion, he defeated legends like Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and Ken Norton, beating more champions and top contenders than any heavyweight in history.
Rocky Marciano remains the only heavyweight champion to retire undefeated, finishing his career 49-0. Known for relentless pressure and knockout power, Marciano successfully defended his title six times against elite opponents, including Jersey Joe Walcott and Archie Moore.
Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion at just 20 years old and ruled the division with fearsome aggression. An undisputed champion, Tyson unified the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles and scored iconic knockouts, including his 91-second win over Michael Spinks.
Roy Jones Jr. is one of boxing’s most gifted fighters, winning world titles from middleweight to heavyweight. Known for his unmatched speed and reflexes, he made history by starting his career at light middleweight and later capturing a heavyweight championship.
Joe Louis dominated the heavyweight division for over a decade, setting a record with 25 successful title defences. Nicknamed the Brown Bomber, he became a global icon and symbol of excellence, power, and consistency during boxing’s golden era.