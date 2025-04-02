Liverpool vs Everton, 2024-25 Premier League Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Liverpool could take another step towards the 20th league title as they face arch-rivals Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday (April 2). Needing a maximum of 16 points to win the Premier League title, Arne Slot's side can push for the title while they chase redemption against Everton who held them for a 2-2 draw earlier in the season. Ahead of the Premier League contest between Liverpool and Everton, here are all the live streaming details.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming)

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match on TV in India?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match in USA?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match will be live-streamed on the NBC app and website and telecast on Peacock Network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match in Australia?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match will be telecasted on Optus Sport 1 Network in Australia.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match in UK?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match will be live-streamed on the Sky Go App and website and on Sky Sports Network on TV in UK.

Which stadium will host the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match will start at 8:00 PM CET (12:30 AM IST) on Wednesday (April 2).

Liverpool vs Everton Probable Starting XI

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Everton: Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Everton predicted lineup vs Liverpool: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Alcaraz, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison; Beto.