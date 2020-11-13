Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool star and Egypt international Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, Egyptian FA declared on Friday.

“The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus after his test came positive," Egyptian FA said.

“Although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team were negative,” the Egyptian federation declared. The football federation's announcement comes just days ahead of Egypt's clash against Togo the in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Salah has now reportedly isolated himself in a Cairo hotel and will be subjected to more tests in the days ahead.

It is unclear whether the Red star will take part in the next English Premier League encounter against Leicester on November 21. Reports said Salah had attended his brother's wedding party where he had danced excitedly as the video of his presence at the function went viral.

Salah's Liverpool teammates Xherdan Shaqiri, Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.