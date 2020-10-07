Liverpool's Mo Salah steps in to confront group harassing homeless man

Mohamed Salah have time and time again scored or assisted for Liverpool on the pitch in a bid to help the Reds win trophies since joining the club in 2017. While Salah’s quality on the football field is known to all, he recently did something which will make every football fan proud.

Following Liverpool 3-1 win against Arsenal on September 28, Salah was spotted at a petrol station near Anfield, where David Graig – a man who has been sleeping rough for nearly six years, was being taunted and harassed by a group of people. Salah bravely stepped in to save the homeless man from being harassed by the group of men, as revealed in a CCTV footage.

The Egyptian forward told the abusers that they could one day become homeless before withdrawing £100 to give to Craig.

“Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me," Craig told the Sun and added, “they were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job.

"Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch. He heard what a group of lads were saying to me, then turned to them and said, 'That could be you in a few years.'

"I only knew I wasn't hallucinating when Mo incredibly handed me £100. What a complete legend. He saw what was happening and said something to them and then he went to the cash machine.

"Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him."