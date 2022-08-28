LIV Golf acquires British Open winner Cam Smith in addition to five PGA Tour players in latest haul

In their latest move against the PGA Tour, the Saudi-backed league, LIV Golf, recently managed to lure in six players to compete under their promotional banner.

One among their latest haul of players is Cam Smith, the reigning Players Championship winner and last month's British Open winner, which took place on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland.

By joining the breakaway league, Smith has effectively consolidated his position on the LIV Golf roster as their highest-ranked player.

A source, in a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, revealed that Cam Smith will be joined by the likes of Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Tringale, Mito Pereira and Marc Leishman at the LIV Golf event outside of Boston.

However, when LIV Golf was approached to make comments to confirm or deny the reports, a representative expressed reluctance in making a comment, admitting that they did not want to 'comment on speculation'.

The rumour mill has been running rampant for weeks, breathing new life into rumours and speculations about Smith jumping ship. The Australian has been linked to a move to LIV Golf for weeks now.

However, he had previously avoided answering questions about the same while in conversation with the media at the Open and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which took place merely two weeks ago. One must consider the fact that at the age of 29, time is not on Cam Smith's side.

However, the same cannot be said about Joaquin Niemann, who laid claim to the Genesis Open, which took place early this year. When Niemann joins the ranks of LIV Golf, he could become the second-highest ranked player on their roster.

It is interesting to note that Smith and Niemann were among the players who were invited to the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led players-only meeting, which took place in Wilmington, Delaware, where they discussed strategies and solutions to deal with what seems like a coup being conducted by LIV Golf.