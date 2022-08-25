PGA Tour chief bolsters prizes for competitors as rivalry with LIV Golf heats up

With the threat of a hostile takeover from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series hanging heavy over their shoulders, the PGA Tour and Chief Jay Monahan have recently announced some extremely lucrative prizes for winners and competitors participating in the tournament.

The primary goal of these changes is to induce loyalty towards the tour from players and prevent them from jumping ship to join the ranks of the LIV Golf series.

The tour promised to introduce four elevated events, each offering purses of at least $20 million. In addition, the tour vowed to increase the guaranteed minimum earnings for full members and double up the money that is retained in the bonus pool.

With the new developments in place, top players may earn the opportunity to compete in up to 20 events over the course of the calendar year.

“Our top players are firmly behind the TOUR, helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season,” said PGA Chief Jay Monahan while discussing the changes being introduced to the Tour.

As part of the changes, the graduates of the developmental Korn Ferry Tour and over will be guaranteed a $500,000 minimum takeaway. The total bonus pool, on the other hand, will double up to $100 million.

It is interesting to note that eleven golfers affiliated with the breakaway league filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, challenging the restrictive measures that the Tour introduced to penalize them. They also alleged that the association is interfering with the possibility of LIV Golf competing with the Tour fairly.