Lionel Messi's Inter Miami unveiling breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr presentation views record

Lionel Messi’s unveiling at Inter Miami has become the most-watched football presentation in the world. With this, Messi has broken the record during Cristiano Ronaldo’s unveiling at Al Nassr. Despite being at the fag end of their illustrious careers, both Messi and Ronaldo continue to compete for fans’ attention across the globe. A string of records for Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo abruptly changed teams last summer. He signed the most-paid football deal ever with Al Nassr. But it was just the beginning. It seemed as if the globe stopped to watch the Portuguese superstar at MrSool Park in Riyadh, where Ronaldo again established a new record. The Al Nassr presentation was watched by more than 3 billion viewers worldwide.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final was watched by 1.12 billion viewers. It was the most-watched football event ever, but Ronaldo’s Al Nassr presentation in fact attracted more viewers. Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record And when the world thought it couldn't get bigger than this, Lionel Messi’s announcement at the MLS club set a new standard. Garnering 3.5 billion views, even with fewer social media followers than Ronaldo, Messi has set another record that will be hard for any other footballer to achieve.

Ever since the World Cup winner announced that Inter Miami would be his new team, the attention on Messi has skyrocketed. Moreover, Messi’s new club has become the most-followed sports team in the US on Instagram with a six-fold rise in followers from 1 million to 6 million. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has two times more followers than Inter Miami on Instagram. Al Nasser has 15.7 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo’s dream of winning a World Cup for Portugal was shattered when his side lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals leaving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner inconsolable. Messi won his maiden World Cup title with Argentina in Qatar last year. He was named FIFA Player of the Year too.

