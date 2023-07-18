'Craziest Passion': Venkatesh Prasad on MS Dhoni’s massive bike collection

With three ICC trophies and five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles to his name, MS Dhoni is one of the finest captains ever to play the sport. The former India skipper’s glorious trophy cabinet is enough to dazzle fans. Dhoni’s prestigious trophy room may very well hypnotize viewers but his collection of bikes and cars is no less spectacular. Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video of Dhoni’s huge garage in Ranchi. The clip, which according to The Indian Express, was shot by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, reveals the World Cup-winning captain’s majestic collection of automobiles.

“One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion,” Prasad tweeted.

Also read: NBA: 76ers star Joel Embiid just wants to win Championship 'in Philly or anywhere else' One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023 × The video starts with Sakshi asking Venkatesh Prasad about his feelings of being in Ranchi. Responding to Sakshi’s query, the former Indian pacer said, “Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (Dhoni’s garage in Ranchi) is crazy.” In the video, Sakshi was even heard asking her husband, “Why Mahi why? What was the need for this?” To this, Dhoni cheekily replied, “Because you took everything and I needed to have something of my own. This is the only thing you are allowed.”

MS Dhoni, who possesses a mind-boggling collection of vintage cars and superbikes, welcomed a new member to his garage earlier this year. An article published by The Economic Times reported that in February 2023, the Chennai Super Kings skipper bought a TVS Ronin motorcycle, which is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder engine. The report also claimed that last year, Dhoni was seen leaving his training session with the TVS Apache RR 310.

Coming back to on-field developments, MS Dhoni was last seen in action during this year’s IPL. Leading Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni guided the franchise to their record-equalling fifth IPL title. The fifth IPL trophy helped Dhoni in becoming the joint-most successful skipper, along with Rohit Sharma, in the history of the competition. In IPL 2023, Dhoni also became the first player to lead a side in 200 matches. Overall, the 42-year-old has so far taken part in 250 IPL games.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE