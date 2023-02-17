Lionel Messi's father gives an update on his son's possible Barcelona return

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi has indicated that his son may not be returning to Barcelona in the immediate future.

"I don't think Leo will play for Barca again," Jorge Messi told reporters before adding, "The conditions are not met."

With questions swirling around whether Messi will sign a contract extension with PSG or not, a faction of supporters want Messi to return to the Catalonia club.

However, Jorge added that no conversation had taken place between Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

"We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer."

When pressed if he would like to see his son in the iconic Barcelona jersey yet again, Jorge tempered the expectations by saying, "Life takes many turns."

Barcelona became known thanks to Messi: Matias Messi

Earlier, Messi's brother Matias Messi in a lengthy tirade blamed Laporta for the former's unceremonious exit from the club.

"We will not go back to Barcelona. And if we do, we will do a good cleaning. Among them, get rid of Joan Laporta, ungrateful with everything that Messi gave to Barcelona," said Matias.

“I don’t know about you, but Barcelona became known thanks to Messi. Nobody knew about them before. Whoever’s had the chance to go to Barcelona and see the museum, you can see that the museum is Messi.”

The relationship between Messi and Barcelona appears to have taken a downward turn in recent times. Last month, Barcelona's former head of legal services Roman Gomez Ponti in a leaked WhatsApp chat could be seen referring to Messi as a 'sewer rat' and 'hormonal dwarf'.

"Barto, really, you can't be such a good person with this sewer rat. The club has given him everything and he has dedicated himself to marking a dictatorship of signings, transfers, renewals, sponsors just for him, etc."

According to reports, Messi is unwilling to sign a contract extension with PSG and is eyeing a Major League Soccer (MLS) move to Inter Miami.

