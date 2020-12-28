Lionel Messi wants to play in United States, says 'want to experience life there'

Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi has said that he wants to play in the United States but said he will not negotiate with any clubs until his current contract with Barca expires in June. Messi can start negotiations with other clubs in January with the current contract running out at the end of the season.

Speculations have been rife since Messi handed a transfer request in August before continuing with the Spanish giants. However, Messi made it clear that even if he leaves Barcelona one day, he would return back to the Spanish club in some capacity.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet," Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta.

"I'm going to wait until the season ends. I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity.

"Right now the most important thing is to focus on the team and finish the season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and not get distracted by other things."

Barcelona, who went trophyless last season, are currently sitting fifth in La Liga. This is their worst start to a league campaign in 33 years.

Messi has been with Barcelona since the age of 13 and is club’s record goalscorer while winning 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League among other trophies. He has won the Ballon d’Or a record six times.

Messi admitted that Barcelona are going through their worst phase financially and footballing wise while adding that he would be difficult to bring back the club where it used to be. The Argentine legend described Josep Maria Bartomeu’s reign as a “disaster”. Bartomeu had resigned in October.

"It's a difficult moment for the club, for everyone, but those inside the club know that it's in a really bad situation, things are very bad and it's going to be difficult to return the club to where it used to be," he added.