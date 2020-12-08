Lionel Messi to face Cristiano Ronaldo as iconic rivalry resumes in Champions League

In what has been one of the most awaited matches in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage, Barcelona is set to host Juventus at the Camp Nou on Tuesday with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to face each other for the first time since the latter left Real Madrid in 2018. The iconic duo of Ronaldo and Messi will take on each other for the 36th time in their career – an on-field rivalry which has left the footballing world at the edge of their seats for more than a decade.

While Messi and Ronaldo were to face each other in their first encounter in Turin, Ronaldo was ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. Messi went on to score a 90th-minute penalty to seal a 2-0 win for the Blaugrana.

Interestingly, Ronaldo, who is the highest-ever score in UCL history, is yet to score against Messi’s Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League whereas Messi has three goals against Ronaldo in the elite tournament.

Notably, Messi has been on the losing side only once in five matches played between the duo in Champions League. Overall, Messi and Ronaldo have played 35 times in all competitions (for club and country) with the Barcelona ace leading the race with 16 wins whereas Ronaldo has tasted success 10 times. Messi has 22 goals and 12 assists to his name as compared to Ronaldo’s 19 goals and one assist.

In trophy race, Messi leads Ronaldo with 36-32. Even in the Ballon d’Or race, Messi holds the edge with six golden balls to Ronaldo’s five. However, in the international stage, Ronaldo won the Euro 206 and Nations League final titles for Portugal but Messi has lost four finals with Argentina. Ronaldo has more UCL trophies (five) to Messi’s four.

With both the giants of the footballing world set to collide again, all eyes will be set on the duo to determine who has the final laugh in what promises to be an enticing battle.