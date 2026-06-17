/Lionel Messi’s team blames ex-Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas for Kolkata stadium chaos

Lionel Messi’s team has blamed the former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas for the Kolkata Stadium chaos during his ‘GOAT India Tour’ in December last year. After that event made headlines for all the wrong reasons, members of Messi’s team have reportedly approached the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and raised formal complaints.

According to a Bidhannagar Police official, a member of Messi’s entourage that travelled with him during his second visit to India wrote an email to the Police Commissioner Tripurari Atharv, stating that the situation inside the venue only got out of control after Biswas entered the playing area. The complaint lodged also alleged that the then-Sports Minister repeatedly touched Messi on his shoulder and waist while attempting to take photographs with him.

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Several of Biswas’ associates also entered the arena despite not having authorisation to access it. While only three authorised photographers were allowed to surround Messi during his lap visit, the complaint alleges that nearly 40 people eventually entered the field, creating a panic-like situation for Messi, who was left concerned about his security.



That situation forced Messi to cut short his commitment to the scheduled program and leave the arena earlier than planned.



Messi’s representatives also reportedly clarified that the event organiser, Satadru Dutta, was not responsible for the whole episode; he also had no role in Messi’s early departure from the venue, leaving the fans frustrated.



Meanwhile, Dutta, who was arrested following the December 13 events, had consistently held Aroop Biswas responsible for the disorder witnessed at the venue. However, following a change in government in the eastern Indian state, Dutta filed a complaint with Bidhannagar Police, alleging that the former minister was responsible for a security lapse at the Messi India event.

Messi shines elsewhere

Even though Messi's entourage is busy writing to the Kolkata police over the failed management during the star player's visit to India, the Argentine superstar continues to make headlines elsewhere.

