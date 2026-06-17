LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Most Goals, Matches, Minutes Played: 5 Records Messi broke with Maiden World Cup hat-trick

Most Goals, Matches, Minutes Played: 5 Records Messi broke with Maiden World Cup hat-trick

Gautam Sodhi
Authored By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 20:07 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 20:07 IST

Lionel Messi is on the cusp of creating FIFA World Cup history. After scoring his maiden hat-trick at the tournament in his sixth edition, Messi equalled and broke several records, including playing the most WC matches and minutes. Check all.

Joint-most goals at the FIFA World Cup
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Joint-most goals at the FIFA World Cup

Starting the tournament with 13 FIFA World Cup goals to his name, Messi increased his tally to 16, equal to that of German legend Miroslav Klose, for the most goals scored in this competition’s history.

Most World Cup Matches Played
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Most World Cup Matches Played

After starting against Algeria in Argentina’s World Cup 2026 opener in Kansas City on Tuesday (Jun 16), Messi marked his 27th appearance in the competition’s history – the most by any player.

Most Minutes Played
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Most Minutes Played

Messi also broke the record for most minutes played at the FIFA World Cups. Following his triumphant campaign in Qatar four years ago, where his total minutes played were 2,314, Messi’s 80-minute spell in the first game of his sixth World Cup saw it increase to 2,394 and counting – the most ever recorded.

Most Goals Contribution
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Most Goals Contribution

Before appearing against Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi’s goal contribution in this competition was 21 (13 goals and eight assists); however, his maiden World Cup hat-trick saw that number rise to 24, with 16 goals and eight assists.

Oldest Hat-Trick Scorer in World Cup
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Oldest Hat-Trick Scorer in World Cup

There is nothing Lionel Messi cannot do. At 38 years and 357 days, Messi became the oldest player to score a FIFA World Cup hat-trick. Ironically, he achieved this feat exactly 20 years after making his World Cup debut (on June 16, 2006).

Trending Photo

Most Goals, Matches, Minutes Played: 5 Records Messi broke with Maiden World Cup hat-trick
5

Most Goals, Matches, Minutes Played: 5 Records Messi broke with Maiden World Cup hat-trick

What Is the per capita income of G7 nations and where does India stand?
8

What Is the per capita income of G7 nations and where does India stand?

International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora to Milind Soman-Bollywood celebrities who practice yoga for holistic well-being
7

International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora to Milind Soman-Bollywood celebrities who practice yoga for holistic well-being

Can a 185-ton B-52 bomber outmaneuver threats?
7

Can a 185-ton B-52 bomber outmaneuver threats?

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline: From Spider-Man co-stars to real-life partners
9

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline: From Spider-Man co-stars to real-life partners