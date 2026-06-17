/Most Goals, Matches, Minutes Played: 5 Records Messi broke with Maiden World Cup hat-trick

Lionel Messi is on the cusp of creating FIFA World Cup history. After scoring his maiden hat-trick at the tournament in his sixth edition, Messi equalled and broke several records, including playing the most WC matches and minutes. Check all.
Starting the tournament with 13 FIFA World Cup goals to his name, Messi increased his tally to 16, equal to that of German legend Miroslav Klose, for the most goals scored in this competition’s history.
After starting against Algeria in Argentina’s World Cup 2026 opener in Kansas City on Tuesday (Jun 16), Messi marked his 27th appearance in the competition’s history – the most by any player.
Messi also broke the record for most minutes played at the FIFA World Cups. Following his triumphant campaign in Qatar four years ago, where his total minutes played were 2,314, Messi’s 80-minute spell in the first game of his sixth World Cup saw it increase to 2,394 and counting – the most ever recorded.
Before appearing against Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi’s goal contribution in this competition was 21 (13 goals and eight assists); however, his maiden World Cup hat-trick saw that number rise to 24, with 16 goals and eight assists.
There is nothing Lionel Messi cannot do. At 38 years and 357 days, Messi became the oldest player to score a FIFA World Cup hat-trick. Ironically, he achieved this feat exactly 20 years after making his World Cup debut (on June 16, 2006).