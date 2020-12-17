Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo near couple of significant records held by Pele

Brazil's Pele is considered as one of the best footballers in the world. His records have been almost unbeatable.

The Brazilian has had a prolific career with both club and country. However, two of the greats in modern football Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo near two of the greatest records held by Pele.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is just one goal away from surpassing Pele's record for most goals scored for a single club ever. The Brazilian found the net 643 times with Santos, over the course of 18 seasons, whereas, Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has netted 642 goals for Barça across all competitions following his strike in last week's 1-0 victory over Levante.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, nears one of the most significant record held by Pele. The Portuguese is just four goals away from surpassing Pele's official goals scored tally. Pele has smashed 767 goals for country and club, whereas, Juve star Ronaldo has scored 763 goals. Lionel Messi is not far behind in the list as he has scored 713 goals for Barcelona and Argentina.