From ban to Ballon d'Or: World Cup-winner Paolo Rossi's prolific career

World Cup glory and Ballon d'Or winner!

An out-of-shape Rossi and Italy started the World Cup slowly, with three straight draws in the first group stage. However, a 2-1 win over Argentina was followed by the most memorable match of Rossi's career, when he hit a hat-trick as Italy downed star-studded Brazil 3-2 to reach the semi-finals. There, Rossi was again Italy's sole scorer in the 2-0 win over Poland, and in the final he hit the opener as the Azzurri swamped West Germany 3-1. Italy's third World Cup title, and first since the 1930s, owed everything to Rossi, who won the Golden Boot for top-scoring with six goals, the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, and that year's Ballon d'Or.

(Photograph:Twitter)