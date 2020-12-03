'I love you, Diego': Pele pens emotional letter for Maradona

Brazilian legend Pele has taken to social media, after the death of his “great friend” Diego Maradona, as he penned a heartfelt letter to pay homage to the deceased legendary Argentine. In Brazil, it is common to pay homage after a week of demise, when a “seventh-day mass” is celebrated by Catholics like Pele.

Both Pele and Maradona’s name are pipped against each other when there are discussions on who is the greatest player of all-time. However, Pele, in his Instagram post on Wednesday night, insisted that Maradona was second to none.

"The world would be much better if we could compare each other less and start admiring each other more. So, I want to say that you are beyond comparison," said the three-time World Cup winner.

The social media post is merged with a series of photos of the two legends together, including one showing a young Maradona in all smiles besides Pele playing the guitar.

"Your journey was marked by honesty. You have always declared your loves and dislikes to the four winds.

"And in your unique and particular way, you taught us that we have to love and say "I love you" a lot more often.

"Your quick departure didn't let me say it to you, so I will just write: I love you, Diego."

Even though Maradona and Pele didn’t play in the same era, the two legends had a pinch of rivalry. In the turn of the millennium, Pele was crowned “Player of (20th) Century” by FIFA whereas Maradona won by public vote.

"You were a genius that enchanted the world," said Pele.

"A magician with the ball at his feet. A true legend. But above all that, for me, you will always be a great friend, with an even bigger heart.

"One day in heaven we will play together in the same team. And it will be the first time that I will raise my fist to the sky not to celebrate a goal, but because I can finally embrace you again."