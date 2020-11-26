Diego Maradona, unabashed and outspoken: Most famous quotes by Argentine legend

Take a look at Maradona's unabashed and outspoken quotes that made him a unique legend. 

On his 1986 World Cup goal against England

“It was scored a little bit with the head of Diego and a little with the hand of God.”

On his famous No 10 shirt

“No matter what happens, and no matter who is in charge, the number 10 shirt will always be mine.”

On scoring goals

“Reaching the penalty box and not getting in a shot on goal is like dancing with your sister.”

On football management

“Football doesn’t bother me but what surrounds it does. It bothers me that there are directors who work harder for a photo opportunity than for the club.”

On Pele and passion

“If (Pele) is Beethoven, I am the Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Bono of football all rolled into one. Because I was the passionate side of football.”

On his mistakes

“Soccer is the most beautiful and healthy sport in the world. Soccer shouldn’t have to pay for my mistakes. It’s not the ball’s fault.”

On drugs

“In the beginning drugs make you euphoric. It’s like winning a championship, so you think: who cares about tomorrow, since I won the championship today?”

