Diego Maradona, unabashed and outspoken: Most famous quotes by Argentine legend

Take a look at Maradona's unabashed and outspoken quotes that made him a unique legend.
“It was scored a little bit with the head of Diego and a little with the hand of God.”
(Photograph:Reuters)
“No matter what happens, and no matter who is in charge, the number 10 shirt will always be mine.”
(Photograph:AFP)
“Reaching the penalty box and not getting in a shot on goal is like dancing with your sister.”
“Football doesn’t bother me but what surrounds it does. It bothers me that there are directors who work harder for a photo opportunity than for the club.”
“If (Pele) is Beethoven, I am the Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Bono of football all rolled into one. Because I was the passionate side of football.”
“Soccer is the most beautiful and healthy sport in the world. Soccer shouldn’t have to pay for my mistakes. It’s not the ball’s fault.”
“In the beginning drugs make you euphoric. It’s like winning a championship, so you think: who cares about tomorrow, since I won the championship today?”