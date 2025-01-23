Son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Rocky, has made an instant impact on the global stage by smashing his maiden ton on Thursday (Jan 23). Playing against Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Rocky Flintoff scored 108 before he was dismissed. The ton comes on his second international tour at 16, giving glimpses of his father, who helped England win the 2005 Ashes. Interestingly, Andrew was in the dugout as the head coach of the England Lions during the match.

Rocky makes instant impact

Coming out to bat at No. 9, Rocky scored 108, carrying on with the legacy of his father at teenage. His innings consisted of 9 fours and 6 sixes and he scored at a healthy strike rate of 85, having faced 127 deliveries. This innings came after the captain, Alex Davies, had scored 76 off 109 and stitched an opening partnership of 50 runs followed by a batting collapse.

Freddie McCann’s 51 was the only other significant inning for the England Lions before Flintoff stole the show with his superb all-round display. He scored runs at a decent rate to take his side above 300 and establish a first innings lead for the visitors.

In doing so, Rocky replicated his father, who represented the national side for over a decade. He famously helped England win the 2005 Ashes, ending the 18-year drought. He represented England in 79 Test matches and 141 ODIs and had a career stretching over a decade. During this period, he also helped England finish runners-up in the 2004 Champions Trophy as they narrowly missed out on glory.