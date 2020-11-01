Lewis Hamilton wins in Imola as Mercedes claim record 7th straight constructors' title

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola to help Mercedes secure a record-breaking seventh constructors’ title. While Hamilton finished at top of the podium, his team-mate and pole-sitter Valterri Bottas finished second with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo finishing third.

"What an incredible achievement for all of you. I am so proud of everybody and I am so grateful to be a part of it," Hamilton said on the team radio.

"Couldn't have done it without you," came back the reply from the jubilant Mercedes garage.

HAMILTON WINS!! 🏆



He takes victory #93 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix



Hamilton's 93rd career pole finish extended his lead over Bottas in the championship table to 85 points with just four races remaining.

Hamilton’s 93rd career pole finish extended his lead over Bottas in the championship table to 85 points with just four races remaining.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who is also celebrating his 47th birthday, said the iconic title win and the milestone was “something to be proud of” while suggesting "as long as we stay motivated and energised we can push each other more".

Formula One takes a break next weekend before resuming the season with Turkish Grand Prix on November 15 where Hamilton could wrap-up a record-equalling seventh drivers’ crown.

However, Bottas could have lost his second place to Max Verstappen, who drove outstandingly well, after making a glaring mistake as he locked his front wheels into Rivazza. Verstappen ended up puncturing his right-read and 10 laps later smashed the suspension that sent him spinning into the gravel as Bottas regained his second-spot.

Verstappen's crash meant the safety car was sent out to clear the damage and it led to an action-packed fight for third place in the closing laps.

