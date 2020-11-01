'That's what I do': Netizens go crazy as Barack Obama shows off his basketball skills

Former US President Barack Obama has been campaigning for the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. During his drive-in campaign rally at the Northwestern High School in Michigan, Obama showed off his basketball skills.

The video was shared by the former president on Twitter. In the video, Obama was seen scoring a perfect three-pointer before going out of high school. After showing off his skills, he added: "That’s what I do."

Here's the video:

The netizens went crazy on social media and gave apt reaction to Obama's skills.

He shoots, he scores. So very cool. — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) October 31, 2020 ×

The video has garnered over 9 million views and thousands of likes. Many, including Lakers star LeBron James, reacted to the video.

James re-tweeted the video and said: "Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!"