Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Sakhir GP

Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after a positive test for Covid-19. The seven-time world champion has been ruled out of the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, in Bahrain, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hamilton ended up with pole finish in the crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix and was looking for another podium finish in Sakhir. However, after testing positive for the virus, Hamilton is now self-isolating as per COVID-19 protocols.

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team issued a statement confirming Hamilton has been ruled out of Sakhir GP. Hamilton on Monday woke up with mild symptoms and was informed that a contact, prior to arrival in Bahrain, had also tested positive. After taking it another couple of tests, it was confirmed that Hamilton has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Hamilton's team will announce the replacement driver for Sakhir GP soon.

Statement by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team on Lewis Hamilton:

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend's Sakhir GP.

Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme.

However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.

Lewis is now isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him our very best wishes for a swift recovery.

We will announce our replacement driver plans for this weekend in due course.

