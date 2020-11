Romain Grosjean's crash: Contact, crash and fire

Grosjean is stable after his Haas smashed through the safety barriers at the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on the opening lap, bringing the race to a halt. The incident happened after Grosjean’s Haas came with Daniil Kvyat’s Alpha Tauri.

“It looked like an oven,” Roberts, who was seen rushing towards the blaze, wearing an open-face helmet, told reporters.

“It was red with flame and you could see him trying to get himself out and he was gradually getting himself further and further out.”

