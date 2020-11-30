WATCH: Romain Grosjean survives horrific F1 crash after car engulfs in flames at Bahrain GP

Haas driver Romain Grojean on Sunday suffered a horrific crash, arguably one of the worst in the history of F1, which left the Frenchman receiving hospital treatment for burns as he defied all the odds to jump out of the blazing car following a crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was won by the record-breaker Lewis Hamilton.

Grosjean lost control of his car after colliding with the front left wheel of Daniil Kvyat’s Alpha Tauri in what was an intense battle for position at Turn Three of the opening lap. Grosjean, travelling at 250 km/h, hammered into the steel guardrails which buckled immediately. Trapped in his cockpit, Grosjean flew under the steel barrier as his car burst into flames.

This is just ASTONISHING. Only just seen the helicopter footage of Romain Grosjean's crash today, and the actions of the marshal who saved his life. Thankfully see @RGrosjean TL for good news on relatively minor injuries. Incredible.pic.twitter.com/PoGNegedvv — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) November 29, 2020 ×

Analysts said that his car’s safety had saved his life as he careered through the barrier before F1’s medical team and marshals with fire extinguishers helped him escape. Grosjean is doing fine and received some minor burns for which he is being treated at a hospital.

Dr Ian Roberts and F1 Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe discuss those crucial few seconds following @RGrosjean's crash in Bahrain



An amazing response by all involved #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oY2TDffBR3 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020 ×

"Hello everyone, just wanted to say I'm okay, well, sort of okay," said Grosjean from his hospital bed in a video posted on social media.

"Thank you very much for all the messages."

"I wasn't for the halo some years ago but I think it's the greatest thing we brought to Formula 1 and without it I wouldn't be able to speak to you today," he added.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton took the chequered flag ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and was quick to hail the safety standards in F1.

"It was such a shocking image to see," said Hamilton, who like all of the drivers had a near 90-minute wait for the restart after the horrific opening lap crash. He used the pause to tweet on safety.

An update from Romain himself. Pleased to see you’re in good spirits! We hope you make a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/njnjjH4GBi — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020 ×

"When I get in the car, I know I am taking risks. I respect the dangers that are in this sport. I posted about it during the break because it is horrifying.

"The car, the cockpit. I don't know what Gs he pulled, but I'm just so grateful the halo worked.

"It could have been so much worse, but I think it is a reminder to us and hopefully to the people that are watching that this is a dangerous sport. We are out there pushing to the limit and playing with that limit, but you always have to respect it.

"It shows what an amazing job Formula One and the FIA have done for him to be able to walk away from something like that, but it will be investigated -- and they will do an awful lot of work to make sure something like that does not happen again."

Romain Grosjean remained hospital overnight to be treated for burns sustained on the back of both hands. All X-rays performed on Grosjean came back clear of fractures.