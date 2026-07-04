/Lewis Hamilton sends Silverstone crowd wild with stunning sprint pole for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton produced a vintage performance for Ferrari on Friday, topping every session before securing sprint pole position for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The seven-time Formula One world champion delighted the home crowd by setting the fastest lap of sprint qualifying in 1:28.376, edging Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011 seconds. Hamilton, who is aiming to claim a record ninth British Grand Prix victory on Sunday, admitted the result exceeded Ferrari's expectations.

"I'm so happy, just so happy," said Hamilton.

"We didn't expect we would be competing for the front row so it's an amazing surprise. I'm ecstatic. "This track is still just phenomenal and so great to drive, and we didn't have the engine drop-off (in power output) that we had anticipated. "It all goes back to the work of everyone at the factory. They are pushing so hard. Last year, we were in a rut, but this season is so different, we have a real synergy now and we are adding small bit to add performance every week. "And Silverstone is so great, it's the best track in the world to drive!"

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The sprint pole marks the third of Hamilton's Formula One career and could provide valuable championship points as he continues his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth world title. Speaking to fans later on Friday, Hamilton also confirmed his determination to continue racing until he achieves that goal. Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, who replaced Hamilton at the team following his move to Ferrari, narrowly missed out on pole but congratulated the British driver after qualifying. "It was so close between us," the Italian said. "So for me, it is a shame. In SQ1, I felt a bit bad and we made a slight balance adjustment and it was night and day and we were back on the pace.

"In the end, there was a little left on the table for my last lap and I was super-close to Lewis... But, of course, congrats to him.”

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen qualified fourth for Red Bull and admitted Ferrari and Mercedes currently held the advantage. "I have a few things to figure out for more lap time," said Verstappen. "Lewis and Kimi look a bit too quick for me."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured fourth place ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell, who won last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Leclerc acknowledged Hamilton's consistency behind the wheel. "Lewis is more often at 100 percent of the potential of the car, which I'm not," admitted the Monegasque. Russell reflected on another difficult qualifying session. "It's the story of my year, to be honest. Always on the back foot. I usually make a step forward in Q3, but not today."

Defending British Grand Prix champion Lando Norris qualified sixth after damaging his McLaren during practice. "It was unfortunate today," said Norris. “The pace was still there but not enough to compete. It’s cool for the fans to have Lewis P1.” Earlier in the day, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur ended speculation over Hamilton's future by confirming the seven-time champion will remain with the team next season. "He knows the tools, the people and our approach now," said Vasseur.