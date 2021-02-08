Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes agree new contract for 2021

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team have agreed to a new deal that will see the seven-time world champion continue with the reigning Formula One World Constructors’ Champion continue together in the year 2021. The ground-breaking deal will also witness the Hamilton-Mercedes due continue for a ninth consecutive season.

Hamilton made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007 before joining Mercedes in 2013. He has since won a staggering 74 F1 races as well as six Drivers’ Championships with the team. In 2020, Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher's all-time win record and is now the record holder in F1.

After signing the new deal, Lewis Hamilton said, "I am excited to be heading into my ninth season with my Mercedes teammates. Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track.

ALSO READ: Economy to values: Tokyo Olympics highlight stark difference from 1964 to 2021

“I’m equally determined to continue the journey we started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations and I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue. I’m proud to say we are taking that effort further this year by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport. I am inspired by all that we can build together and can’t wait to get back on the track in March.”

Commenting on the new deal, Mercedes CEO and Team Principal, Toto Wolff said that the longer-term project will focus on their shared commitment to greater diversity within the motorsport.

ALSO READ: First time in more than 100 years! R Ashwin achieves unique feat in Test cricket

“We have always been aligned with Lewis that we would continue, but the very unusual year we had in 2020 meant it took some time to finish the process. Together, we have decided to extend the sporting relationship for another season and to begin a longer-term project to take the next step in our shared commitment to greater diversity within our sport," Wolff said.

Lewis’s competitive record stands alongside the best the sports world has ever seen, and he is a valued ambassador for our brand and our partners. The story of Mercedes and Lewis has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it," he added.