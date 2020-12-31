Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK's New Year Honours list

F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equalising legendary driver Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles. Hamilton, with the accolade, becomes the first active F1 driver to achieve the feat.

The New Year Honours list recognises outstanding achievements in various fields including showbusiness, sport and politics while contributions of everyday citizens.

Hamilton, 35, also surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a phenomenal season in 2020 that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of British lawmakers, in November, called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recommend Hamilton for knighthood.

Hamilton, who resides in Monaco, has faced criticism in the past over tax issues but has insisted he pays a substantial amount of tax in Britain.

The Briton has been one of the outspoken supporters of equality, diversity and the environment in 2020 and made several hard statements on human rights related to democracy and racism.

Whereas former Leeds Rhinos rugby player Rob Burrow was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Burrow said: "(The year) 2020 has taught us all to appreciate the gifts we have and it is my honour and privilege to accept this award on behalf of all the MND community.

"I hope it gives people hope that we are not ignored and the drive for more research and support to end MND will not stop."

Former footballers and the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers have been honoured with MBEs as well.

