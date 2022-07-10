'Let's go to a nightclub..': Instagram chat between Djokovic and Kyrgios ahead of Wimbledon final goes viral

Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his 21st Grand Slam title when he goes up against Australian Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday (July 10). While Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie in the semi-final, Kyrgios got a walk-over after Rafael Nadal pulled out of his semi-final clash against him due to a torn abdominal muscle.

While Djokovic has been a force to reckon with at Wimbledon having won the last three titles at the All England Club, this will be Kyrgios' first-ever final appearance in the prestigious competition. Ahead of the summit clash, the duo enjoyed some fun banter on Instagram.

The banter between the two finalists started after Kyrgios took to his Instagram story to post a tweet about the improved relationship between the duo and asked Djokovic if they were friends now? Djokovic was quick to respond and said he would accept the invitation if Kyrgios was taking him out for a drink or dinner.

"If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow pays," wrote Djokovic responding to Kyrgios. The Aussie star nailed the deal with Djokovic and wrote - "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts.” The chat between the two finalists has gone viral and it seems the duo will be off to a club for some drinks post the final on Sunday.

Kyrgios and Djokovic have been great rivals on the court but their relationship off the court too seemed to have been strained after the Aussie had slammed the Serbian ace for hosting an exhibition tournament in Belgrade where he tested positive for the virus in 2020.

Kyrgios had also criticised Djokovic over his strict stance against COVID-19 vaccine. However, he had later extended his support to Djokovi when the Serb was detained by the Australian officials ahead of the Australian Open over his COVID-19 vaccination status earlier this year. It seems the duo has dcided to bury their hatchet finally and will be catching up after the Wimbledon final on Sunday.