Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir gets hit on helmet, Shahid Afridi rushes to ask if he's okay - WATCH

The rivalry between former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir and ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is not new and the two renewed their on-field rivalry during the opening match of the Legends League Cricket. The T20 tournament is the a three-team event with Gautam Gambhir, now a Member of Parliament in India, leading India Maharajas. Shahid Afridi leads Asia Lions while former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch is captaining World Giants.

The two, who have had many heated moments during their playing days, were in the spotlight for any such altercation but what happened was entirely different. After shaking Gambhir's hand during the toss between India Maharajas and Asia Lions, Afridi walked up to Gambhir and asked if he's okay after the former India batter was hit on the helmet grill by the ball during the match.

The incident happened in the 12th over of the Maharajas' innings when Gambhir, trying to work a ball by Abdul Razzaq on the leg-side, but missed it completely. The ball ricocheted off batsman's elbow and hit on his helmet grill. Afridi then walked up to Gambhir and inquired if he's okay, to which Gambhir nodded his head in yes. Have a look at the video below:

'Big-hearted' Shahid Afridi inquires if Gautam Gambhir is ok after that blow ❤️#Cricket pic.twitter.com/EqEodDs52f — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 10, 2023 ×

The Maharajas, however, lost the match by nine-runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Lions put on 165/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Upul Tharanga's 39-ball 40 runs and Misbah-ul-Haq's 50-ball 73. Stuart Binny and Parwinder Awana took two wickets each for India Maharajas.

During the chase, the Maharajas coped an early blow as they lost Robin Uthappa in the first over itself. Skipper Gambhir then joined forces with Murali Vijay as the duo added 50 runs for the second wicket before Vijay went back. Gambhir, though carried on with wickets falling around him and scored his 50 before getting out in the 14th over of the chase. The Maharajas could manage only 156/8 in their 20 overs. Sohail Tanvir scalped three wickets for the Lions.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE