SHOCKING: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gets angry, beats fan - WATCH

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The star all-rounder, who recently led his side to victory against world champions England in the third ODI, is going viral for beating a fan with a cap.

In the video, which is making rounds on social media, the southpaw can be seen losing cool during a promotional event in Bangladesh. The player, in the video, is clearly angry on a fan and beating him up with a cap continuously. Have a look at the video below:

This is not the first time Shakib has lost his cool and been in the news. In the past as well, his off-field behaviour has raised eyebrows over his temperament and sportsmanship. Notably, in the latest edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), country's domestic T20 tournament, he got engaged angrily with a fan. Not only this, the star also argued in a heated manner with the on-field umpire twice.

The 35-year-old, however, is arguably is the best player to have every played for Bangladesh. In 227 ODIs he has played for the country, he has scored 6,976 runs at an average of 37.3 which is only second to Tamim Iqbal's 8,143 runs at 36.8.

In terms of bowling, the all-rounder has taken 300 ODI wickets, 31 more than second-placed Mashrafe Mortaza's 269. He also leads the wickets tally in Tests as well with 231 wickets and is third on the list of most Test runs scored for Bangladesh with 4,367 runs in 65 Tests.

Most recently, he scored 75 runs off 71 runs and took 4/35 in 10 overs in the third ODI against touring England, to help Bangladesh avoid a 0-3 drubbing. He also played an important 34-run inning in the first T20I against England apart from taking a wicket to help Bangladesh beat England by six wickets.

The next match of the three-match series will be played on Sunday, March 12 in Dhaka.

