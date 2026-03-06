/LeBron James sets NBA record for most field goals, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James set another NBA record on Thursday (Mar 5) by making the most field goals in the league history, however, his achievement could not prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from losing 120-113 to the Denver Nuggets. James, who already holds the record for the most points in NBA history, passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 15,837 field goals with a fadeaway jumper during the first quarter. The 41-year-old star is currently in his 23rd NBA season and has a tally of 15,838 career field goals.

James finished the game with 16 points, but he seemed to hurt his left elbow in the fourth quarter after being pushed off the court and falling onto a cameraman’s legs.

Play was halted as he was substituted out. James returned to the court for the game's final two minutes, but in evident pain.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Nuggets, though the Lakers had closed to within one point with two minutes remaining.

"They're a difficult team to beat," said Nikola Jokic, who grabbed another triple-double including 28 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. We scored when we needed."

The result could prove crucial to playoff qualification, with the Lakers sitting in the final automatic spot in sixth, just behind the Nuggets. They are two games clear of the Phoenix Suns, who lost 105-103 to the Chicago Bulls.

James's career tally of well over 43,000 points is nearly 5,000 more than second-placed Abdul-Jabbar, whom he passed back in 2023.

James reached the points record earlier in part because Abdul-Jabbar played much of his career before the introduction of the three-pointer, but the field goal record is further testament to his longevity and prowess.