/'He is a superpower...': Faf du Plessis praises Jasprit Bumrah after T20 World Cup semifinal heroics

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis praised India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a “superpower” for any captain after he played a key role in India’s thrilling semi-final win over England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (Mar 5). In a high-scoring contest where both teams crossed the 240-run mark, Bumrah produced an outstanding spell that helped India seal a dramatic seven-run victory and book a place in the final.

Praising Bumrah’s ability to deliver under pressure, Du Plessis said India is very fortunate to have a bowler like him. He explained that giving Bumrah the ball in crucial moments is like having a special weapon that every captain dreams of.

“Team India doesn't understand how lucky they are to have him in their ranks. It is just proven time and time and time again, regardless of the format, you just give him the ball and he wins you games. It's a superpower that any captain will dream of; it's like having a genie, you just rub the lamp and out comes Bumrah," Du Plessis told ESPNcricinfo.

In the run-fest where 499 runs were scored across both innings, Bumrah conceded just 33 runs at an economy rate of just 8.25 while picking up a crucial wicket. His disciplined spell came at key stages of England’s chase, with the pacer bowling in the fifth, 11th, 16th and 18th overs.

Du Plessis also pointed out that Bumrah’s unusual bowling action makes him difficult for batters to read. Even when his delivery is slightly off, batters often struggle to react in time. He compared Bumrah’s unique style to that of former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who also troubled batters with his distinctive action.

“His action is so unique that you struggle to pick up how quickly the ball comes out of his wrist. It's a skill, but it is also to do with the mystery of his action, almost like what Lasith Malinga did back in the day. The point of difference makes it really hard to line him up in terms of if he misses,” the former South African player added.

India will now face New Zealand in their second consecutive T20 World Cup final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.