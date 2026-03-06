Finalissimma 2026 | Argentina vs Spain match fate on March 27 in Qatar hanging in balance amid US-Israel-Iran war

UEFA, football governing body in Europe, has said that the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina is still on for March 27 in Doha, Qatar. The statement comes amid onoing US-Israel-Iran war in which Iran has struck US bases in multiple Middle East countries including Qatar. The match, played between Copa America (Argentina) and Euro winners (Spain), will be played at the iconic Lusail Stadium in Doha where Messi helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 against sprited France. The match, organized by UEFA and CONMEBOL (South American counterpart), will the fourth such game with the last edition being played between Argentina and Italy in 2022, in London (UK) where Argentina came out winners by 3-0 scoreline.

Why Finalissima's fate between Spain and Argentina hangs in balance?

While the UEFA, on Thursday (Mar 5), has said that "at present, there are no alternative venues being considered" and "A final decision is anticipated towards the end of next week," the fate of the Finalissima hangs in balance because of ongoing geopolitical crisis in the Middle East region.

The conflict started with joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on last Saturday (Feb 28) which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollha Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has responded by targetting US bases across the Middle East region and various countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, bore the brunt.

The conflict has escalted since and the two sides are still going at each other, disrupting oil-tanker movements through Strait of Hormuz, shutting down of various air space corridors which has led to mass flight cancellations, and also the loss of life as well as property in various countries.

What is Finalissima?

The idea to pitch Europe and South America's best team, decided via Euro cup (Spain in 2024) and Copa America (Argentina in 2024), was first implemented in 1985 when it was called Artemio Franchi Cup. It went on for one more match in 1993 before being shelved.

It was in 2022 that UEFA and CONMEBOL revived the fixture again and named it Finalissima and Argentina took on Italy in the first revived edition with the South American side coming out at winners after beating Italy 3-0 in London.