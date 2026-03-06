/Fooball World Cup 2026 | FIFA allows TV ads during water breaks in all 104 matches

The upcoming Football World Cup 2026 will show the TV advertisments during the water breakes in matches after being permitted from the sport's governing body FIFA. The tournament is scheduled to be played from Jun 11 to Jul 19 and is being co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The water breaks have been introduced as a player welfare measure to ensure the hydration during the summer in the region. The FIFA has introduced the water breaks in all matches this World Cup after the previous tournaments in the United States, Club World Cup being the most recent, saw heat exceeding the thresholds and triggering breaks among players. To ensure the uniformity, all 104 matches in the upcoming event will have the water breaks.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches to have water breaks

As per FIFA, all the matches have three-minute break midway in the each half of the 90-minute match. The broadcasters can either show ads in split screen, showing ads for FIFA partners only or a full cut-away from the match where broadcasters are allowed to show any ads.

While showing the full cut-away ads though, the baoradcasters must not start the ad inside 20 seconds of the refree announcing the hydration break and must return to action with more than 30 seconds left in the break - giving the broadcaster a little over two minutes to show the adverts.

