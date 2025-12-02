/Harry Brook takes blame for England’s loss, says dropping Samson was a big mistake

England captain Harry Brook took the blame for his team’s heartbreaking loss in the second semifinal against India in Mumbai on Thursday (Mar 5), saying dropping Sanju Samson’s catch was a big mistake, and that it did cost them eventually. Samson mistimed one off Jofra Archer in his second over, only for Brook to drop the easiest of the catches, much to the team’s disappointment. The Indian gloveman then punished England with his blistering 89 off 42 balls. The momentum he created, alongside Ishan Kishan, was carried forward by the lower middle-order, as it helped India post 253/7 in 20 overs.

England did give themselves the best chance to beat India and complete the highest successful run chase in this format, but narrowly failed by just seven runs. Riding on Jacob Bethell’s 105 off just 48 balls, England came agonisingly close but failed to breach Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance, who leaked just 38 runs in his four overs on the day when 499 runs were scored across both innings.

Feeling proud of his team’s performance and how they pushed India against the wall in this crucial T20 WC knockout, Brook said, “We thought there might've been hold, spin in the first innings, slid onto the bat nicely and India batted well.”



Taking responsibility for his team’s loss, Brook said, “I'll hold my hands up and admit I made a big mistake dropping Samson. We weren't good enough in the field. We mis-executed, and can't afford to do that against India.”



The England captain, who made headlines with his maiden yet record-breaking hundred against Pakistan in the Super 8s, showered praise on Bethell, who almost won the game for his team.



“Bethell was absolutely unbelievable, he'll earn some serious money. To see him taking it from ball one showed the world what he can do. We had a good tournament; we should be extremely proud of how we played. We stuck to it the whole game; unfortunately, we were on the wrong side,” Brook noted.

