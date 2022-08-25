‘Language I used was wrong’- Gary Ballance issues an apology to Azeem Rafiq for his racist remarks

Yorkshire cricketer Gary Ballance recently issued an apology to Azeem Rafiq for his use of racially charged language against his former teammate and colleague.

Ballance had previously confessed his transgressions in a lengthy statement that he released back in November. However, the duo recently came face to face to discuss these matters in London this week.

"I apologise unreservedly to Azeem for the words I used when we played together. I did use unacceptable - at times, racist - language. If I had realised how much this hurt Azeem, I would have stopped immediately.

"That's why I wanted to meet him this week and be clear in person that I intended no malice. That's not an excuse, I realise that the language I used was wrong. I have accepted, from the outset, the words I used were wrong and I hope this statement brings Azeem some comfort," said Ballance.

He further admitted that he was determined to rid the sport of such malice that he himself propagated at one point in time. He asserted that he had committed a mistake and was hoping to learn from it and bring about a positive change in the game.

In the wake of their interaction in London, Rafiq offered his take on Ballance's apology and the entire conundrum, he said, "Gary has been brave to admit the truth and I understand why the mental strain has made it difficult for him to make this apology any sooner."

Rafiq further admitted that Ballance must be applauded for his bravery in coming out and accepting his mistakes and effectively becoming a part of the solution. He declared that the crux of the issue is the institutional racism that exists in the sport of cricket.