Gabba 2021, Lord's 2014 or J'burg 2018? India's Cheteshwar Pujara picks his favourite overseas Test triumph

Cheteshwar Pujara has been an integral part of India's Test line-up ever since he made his debut. While Pujara was initially labelled as a home bully, he has played some memorable knocks in tough overseas conditions for Team India.

Pujara's Southampton ton during the 2018 England tour, 521-run tally in the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, 153 in Johannesburg Test in 2013 and many more such knocks have made him an indispensable part of the red-ball squad. Though he was dropped for the Sri Lanka home series early this year, his zeal to bounce back saw him return for the one-off Test versus England in July, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, after a splendid County Championship for Sussex. While he has scored over 600 runs in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup for Sussex, Pujara took some time out to have a Q/A session with his fans on Twitter on Wednesday (August 24).

During the interaction, Pujara replied to a cricket-based website when asked about his favourite overseas triumph. The right-hander chose the famous Gabba Test win in this regard.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam exchange greetings before India-Pakistan showdown at Asia Cup

It is to be noted that Pujara has been part of several memorable Test wins for India, especially under Virat Kohli's captaincy era. He was part of the Lord's Test wins in 2014 and 2021, J'burg victory in 2018, 31-run triumph over Australia in the Adelaide Test in 2018 followed by the MCG Test win in the same tour, The Oval victory versus hosts England last year. However, the Gabba Test win truly remains special which came versus the mighty Aussies in the 2021/22 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Talking about the Gabba Test, a second-stringed Ajinkya Rahane-led India came into the four-match Test series finale versus Tim Paine & Co. with the scoreline reading 1-1. After conceding a vital 33-run lead to the home side, India chased down a competitive 328 on the final day riding on Shubman Gill's classy 91, Pujara's gutsy 56 and Rishabh Pant's 89 not out to clinch the series 2-1.