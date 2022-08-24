WATCH: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam exchange greetings before India-Pakistan showdown at Asia Cup

Not a lot of days remain for the commencement of the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE. Ahead of the tournament, all eyes are on the India-Pakistan clash, which will be held on the second day, i.e. on August 28 at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The forthcoming Indo-Pak clash will be the first-ever meeting between the two Asian giants post the 2021 T20 World Cup, where Babar Azam & Co. thrashed India by ten wickets at the same venue in Dubai. While Babar-led Men in Green will hope for a similar such script in the making this time around as well, Rohit Sharma's Team India will aim for redemption.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, superstars Virat Kohli and Babar met each other and were all smiles as they shook hands ahead at the iconic venue in Dubai. Here's the video shared by the BCCI which has now gone viral on social media platforms:

For the unversed, India and Pakistan are placed in Pool A, where they will also be joined by a team from the qualifying round. Post the group stage, the two sides are very likely to meet in the Super 4 and also in the summit clash. If India and Pakistan lock horns in the tournament finale, on September 11, it will be the first time that the two heavyweights will meet in the Asia Cup final.

The tournament is being played in the shortest format ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.