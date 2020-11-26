Lack of clarity on Rohit Sharma's injury status, says Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series

Ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Sydney, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that there has been confusion and lack of clarity on the status of Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury while adding he has no idea why Rohit didn’t travel with the squad to Australia.

Answering a virtual press conference ahead of the ODI series versus Australia, Kohli said Rohit was said to be unavailable before the selection committee met earlier in November.

"Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable," Kohli said.

Rohit was nursing a hamstring injury and is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Reportedly, Rohit is still three weeks away from full match fitness but a 14-day hard quarantine – without training – would rule him out of the four-match Test series, starting December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli said that he thought Rohit be on the flight to Australia after he played the last three matches of Indian Premier League 2020 but added that the Indian team had no information on why he wasn’t travelling with the Indian contingent.

He admitted that there has been a lack of clarity when it comes to the ongoing Rohit Sharma-injury saga.

"After that, he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information, there has been lack of clarity," Kohli said. "We have been playing the waiting game," he added.

