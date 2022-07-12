Kylian Mbappe has not said firm no: Real Madrid legend expects PSG striker to join La Liga giants in future

Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid earlier this summer to extend his contract at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) leaving millions of Los Blancos fans around the world disappointed. Mbappe looked certain to join Real Madrid at one stage but his move to the club collapsed towards the end with PSG successfully trying their prized possession on a new contract with a staggering salary.

However, Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez believes Mbappe will still end up playing for the La Liga giants at some point in the future as he still has said a firm no to the club. Sanchez, who scored 208 goals for Real Madrid in 283 appearances for the club between 1985 and 1992, feels Mbappe will surely play for Real Madrid in future.

Mbappe had already made his desire to play for Real Madrid public last year while approaching the final year of his contract at PSG. He was close to joining the La Liga giants this summer after reportedly agreeing personal terms. However, PSG managed to persuade the French striker in staying with a new offer.

Mbappe has signed a new three-year contract at PSG which will keep him at the club till 2025. The 23-year-old will be ony 26 by the time his contract at the French club expires and he will still have enough time left in his career to embark on a fresh challenge with Real Madrid.

"Mbappe has not said a firm no to Madrid, he had to say ‘no’ due to social, political and family pressure," former Mexico international Sanchez told Radio Marca on Mbappe's failed move to Real Madrid this summer.

"But knowing him, I am sure that one day he will play for Real Madrid," he added.

Mbappe is one of the most talented strikers in the world at present and is already a World Cup winner with France. He had joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 and has already scored 119 goals for the club in 142 appereances. The French sensation will be hoping to help PSG bring an end to their Champions League drought next season after committing to a new contract at the club.