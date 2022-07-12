Exclusive! He is a leader: Bryan Robson backs Ten Hag's decision to retain Harry Maguire as Man Utd captain

Manchester United have already kicked off their preparations for the new season under new manager Erik Ten Hag as the Premier League giants aim to bounce back after a disastrous campaign last season. United failed to finish in the top four in the Premier League and were also knocked out from the Champions League from the Last 16 in what was yet another trophyless year for the club.

United have failed to win a trophy in the last five years with their last triumph coming under Jose Mourinho in the Europa League in 2017. Despite United signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane to strengthen their squad, they failed to impress in the Premier League leading to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

The club's woes both on and off the pitch were left exposed under the tenure of the interim manager Ralf Rangnick with reports emerging of unrest in the dressing room. Ronaldo, who returned to the club last summer, and was one of their best players, was reportedly involved in a rift with skipper Harry Maguire over his position as captain of the team.

Also Read: Erik Ten Hag faces stern test as Manchester United take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in pre-season clash

Reports claimed that Ronaldo was not happy with Maguire's leadership last season and the duo were at odds over the issue. With the arrival of Ten Hag as the new manager, many believed Maguire's position as captain was not certain. However, in his first presser ahead of United's pre-season clash against Liverpool, Ten Hag confirmed Maguire will continue to lead the club next season.

Ten Hag said Maguire was an established captain and he doesn't doubt the issue when asked who will be leading the club next season. Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has backed the manager on his decision and said Maguire is a leader, who is an important player for United.

"I think Harry Maguire is very important to us. Harry didn't particularly have his best season (last season) for us but two years before that he was excellent. I think he is a leader and the type of person that we need in the dressing room at the club," the former Manchester United captain told WION in an exclusive interaction in Bangkok ahead of the club's pre-season clash against arch-rivals Liverpool.

'He is a leader': @ManUtd legend Bryan Robson backs Erik ten Hag's decision to retain Harry Maguire as captain



Watch the full conversation at 6.30 pm IST on #WIONSportsBangkokEdition@DiggySinghDeo



LIVE TV: https://t.co/iSR65rMKwj pic.twitter.com/oYv8YSuN5T — WION (@WIONews) July 12, 2022 ×

Also Read: 'Not for sale': Man United manager Erik ten Hag clears the air regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future

United's pre-season is currently underway in Thailand without Ronaldo, who has reportedly informed the club he wants to leave this summer for a fresh challenge. However, the majority of United's senior squad is in Thailand and it remains to be seen what XI will Ten Hag field in his first game in charge of the club against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

United are also actively looking for reinforcements in the transfer market this summer having only signed Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia so far. The club has been linked with the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Christian Eriksen and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez among others.