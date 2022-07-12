Bizarre! Man City boss Pep Guardiola chased by a fan on bike for a selfie, video goes viral - WATCH

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola encountered a bizarre incident recently. For the unversed, Guardiola is in Manchester before the premier club leaves for the United States for a pre-season tour where they will lock horns with the Mexican side Club America followed by Bayern Munich prior to a Community Shield face-off with Liverpool on July 30.

Ahead of City's upcoming assignments, Pep was seen having some lone time and enjoying his bicycle ride on the streets of Manchester before an ardent fan of his interrupted him in the most bizarre way possible. The fan chased him for a selfie and recorded the whole incident on a video while on a bike.

The video was uploaded on TikTok where the fan was saying, "Aye Pep, let me get a picture bro! Yo! My man's smokin' off, yo! Aye Pep! Yo, nah nah you man need to see this! Oh my god!"

At first, Guardiola was taken aback and didn't stop. After the fan finally managed to get hold of Pep and stopped him for a picture, the Man City boss wasn't too happy and didn't even entertain his follower's request for a selfie. "Yo Pep! Let me get a picture, why you running off bro, let me get a picture bro!" said the fan. "Let me get a picture, I just want a picture! I just want a picture, yo my g!," the fan told Guardiola after stopping his bike.

Here's the viral video which has been doing the rounds on social media platforms: