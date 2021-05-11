Kusal Perera appointed as Sri Lanka ODI captain following radical reforms

Sri Lanka Cricket is ready for a new beginning in the ODI format and for this, the new captain and vice-captain of the team have been appointed. Sri Lanka Cricket has announced an 18-member squad that will go on to play three ODIs in Bangladesh. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera, who has dropped from the team a few months prior, has now been appointed as the new captain. Perera will now be the captain instead of Dimuth Karunaratne.

Kusal Perera, a vital individual from the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 winning team, made his One-day international debut against Australia in the second ODI on January 13, 2013, replacing the injured Dinesh Chandimal. He has played 101 ODIs and amassed 2825 runs averaging 31.04 other than highlighting in 19 Tests and 46 T20Is.

Subsequent to losing the three-match ODI series against West Indies, questions were raised about skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's spot in the ODI squad. Similarly, there were questions on the place of several senior team members like Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Lahiru Thirimane. Simultaneously, Thisara Perera retired from international cricket at the age of 32. The all-rounder's choice to retire came in the wake of reports that Sri Lankan selectors are thinking about dropping a few senior cricketers, including Thisara Perera, from the ODI side.

Presently it has been straightforwardly uncovered that every one of these senior players lacks a spot in the team, which will go to Bangladesh. A couple of days prior, there were reports that there are discussions about the expulsion of Dimuth Karunaratne as ODI skipper. Not long before the 2019 World Cup, Karunaratne was named as the one-day captain as Sri Lanka performed better in the Test under his initiative.

Kusal Mendis has been made the vice skipper of Sri Lanka. Skipper and vice-captain have been chosen while keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind. Notwithstanding, no declaration has been made about T20 International's captaincy. Kusal Mendis has played 76 ODIs scoring 2167 runs averaging 30.52 other than including in 47 Tests and 26 T20Is.

Sri Lanka introduced new faces as Shiran Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, and Asith Fernando. Simultaneously, Danushka Gunathilaka, Vanindu Hasranga, and Eshen Bandara who have performed splendidly on the Caribbean visit have figured out how to hold their place.

Symptom Sandakan and Ramesh Mendis have additionally been added, which will fortify the spin department. The three ODIs between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23rd, 25th, and 28th.

Sri Lanka’s 18-member ODI squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanka, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

