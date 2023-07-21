Kumar Sangakkara predicts Ashes series win for England if they beat Australia in Manchester Test

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara expects England to make the most of the momentum and go for the kill as they are on the front foot in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. With England opener Zak Crawley and their best batter Joe Root laying the foundation for the team with a 206-run stand for the third wicket, to stand tall on it and deliver, the Aussies looked clueless throughout the first innings.

After the second day's play, where the home team was leading by 67 runs with six wickets in hand, England looked determined to extend it and put Australia on the mat at Old Trafford.

Sangakkara, while speaking on Sky Sports, opined that if England manage to win this Test and level the five-match series 2-2 after going down in the first two games, they will be outright favourites to win the showdown at the Kia Oval in London.

Knowing how England rose to the occasion and held their nerves to come good in the previous Test in Leeds, Sangakkara thinks they are in a better spot, unlike Australia - who Kumar feels were laid-back in their approach on day two.

“With the ball, it's been a long time since I have seen the Australians this perplexed on the field. Not knowing what to do, what fields to set, and then bowling completely different from the fields set. It's really affected them,” Sangakkara told Sky Sports.

“If England wins this Test, then they are going to take the Ashes 3-2. If this goes England's way, three days before the next Test, the memories and scars will stay. England have recognised when they are ahead, and they have accelerated and taken the game away,” the veteran keeper-batter added.

England in command of proceedings in Manchester

As things stand, England are head and shoulders ahead of Australia with a lead of over 180 until lunch on day three. While they would like to add as many runs possible, even a 180-plus run-mark puts them in a commanding position.

With England having a spin bowling option in Moeen Ali, who accounted for Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings, they would feel they are a step ahead of their opponent.

Besides, having two in-form seamers in Woakes and Wood will help their cause.